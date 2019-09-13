DeviantCoin (DEV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101.00

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $95,839.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

