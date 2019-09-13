Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DWNI. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.40 ($41.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.62 ($44.91).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €31.29 ($36.38) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.71. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

