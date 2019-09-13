Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for G4S (LON:GFS)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of G4S (LON:GFS) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of G4S to an overweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

G4S stock opened at GBX 192.80 ($2.52) on Monday. G4S has a twelve month low of GBX 165.75 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. G4S’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

