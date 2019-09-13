Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:DEST opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.11. Destiny Pharma has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 95.50 ($1.25). The company has a market cap of $18.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.53.

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

