Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Short Interest Update

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,155,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 8,042,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Designer Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on Designer Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Designer Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 price objective on Designer Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

In other Designer Brands news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 69,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,142,724.22. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

DBI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 54,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Designer Brands has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.99 million. Designer Brands had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Designer Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

