Delphy Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Delphy has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $318,314.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 75.9% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00203700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.01142643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,903,969 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.