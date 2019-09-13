Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie set a $132.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 116.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 34.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.65. 40,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,404. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.88 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.