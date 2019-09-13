Decision Token (HST) Trading Down 85.3% Over Last 7 Days

Decision Token (CURRENCY:HST) traded down 67.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Decision Token has a total market cap of $16,611.00 and $45,056.00 worth of Decision Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decision Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Kucoin. During the last week, Decision Token has traded down 85.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decision Token

Decision Token launched on October 16th, 2017. Decision Token’s total supply is 48,240,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,025,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Decision Token is /r/HorizonState and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decision Token’s official website is horizonstate.com . Decision Token’s official Twitter account is @horizonstate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decision Token is medium.com/horizonstate

Buying and Selling Decision Token

Decision Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decision Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decision Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decision Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

