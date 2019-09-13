Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.48.

PLAY traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $41.10. 1,588,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,070. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $344.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.27 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 9.06%. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.32 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,977.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,480.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,940,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,727,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

