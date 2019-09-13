DaTa eXchange Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $9,727.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.62 or 0.04406295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.