Dalal Street LLC Invests $47.42 Million in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Dalal Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,123,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,421,000. GrafTech International makes up approximately 16.1% of Dalal Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dalal Street LLC owned 1.42% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

EAF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 4,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,379. GrafTech International Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.91% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $480.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

