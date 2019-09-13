CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.39 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.11.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. 580,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

