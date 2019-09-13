CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lowered its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 126.9% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,056,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,589,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 308,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBAY. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a current ratio of 16.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

