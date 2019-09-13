CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Purchased by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,934 shares during the period. CymaBay Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 3.14% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,744.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 122,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 116,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.80. 52,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.26. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

