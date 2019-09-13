CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVS. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

