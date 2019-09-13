CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVS. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.91.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.05. 350,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689,623. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.