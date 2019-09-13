Curecoin (CURE) Price Tops $0.0450 on Major Exchanges

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $6,333.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curecoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00667547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00016164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,249,389 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

