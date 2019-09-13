Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Update

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,684,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 2,201,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $882,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 65,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.45. 423,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $111.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

