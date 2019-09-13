Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) PT Lowered to $43.00

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 368,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,043,000 after buying an additional 57,401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,446,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,902,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 488,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

