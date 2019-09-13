Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) PT Lowered to $43.00

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.
Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 368,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,043,000 after buying an additional 57,401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,446,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,902,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 488,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
Ctrip.Com International Company Profile
Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
