CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Cascend Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. 313,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,280. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

