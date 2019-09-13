Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity PLC (LON:CCS) traded down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 491 ($6.42) and last traded at GBX 491 ($6.42), 100 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.66).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 513.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 484.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 million and a PE ratio of -9.19.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc commercializes cyber security related technologies. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a Software-as-a-Service solution that enables medium and large companies to assess and monitor the cyber security risks of their supplier base. It also provides software engineering and cyber security consulting services.

