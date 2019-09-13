Crosslink Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises approximately 0.1% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $31,925,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $21,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $15,323,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $18,113,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $13,801,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,107. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Louise Hill acquired 11,200 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 262,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

