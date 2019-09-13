Crosslink Capital Inc. Makes New $10.84 Million Investment in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 804,496 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,844,000. FireEye accounts for about 2.5% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FireEye by 114.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,847 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of FireEye by 209.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 737,369 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 190.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 905,980 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 593,765 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 14.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348,914 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $56,228,000 after acquiring an additional 426,289 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 15.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,385,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 311,983 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 190,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $453,216. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

