Credits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Mercatox, Tidex and LBank. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $16.73 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00036215 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Lamden (TAU) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.
Credits Token Profile
Buying and Selling Credits
Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, COSS, Kucoin, CoinBene, LBank, WazirX, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.