Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,408 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 257.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $14.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.78. The stock had a trading volume of 147,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $208.23 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.75. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $307.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.26.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,388 shares of company stock worth $23,607,682. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

