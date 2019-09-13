Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 151,250 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,250 shares during the period. PTC makes up approximately 1.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $66,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,536,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,149 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 85.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 576,967 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP grew its position in PTC by 23.2% during the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,586,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,467,000 after acquiring an additional 487,739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in PTC by 145.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 386,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,306,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $337,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,783.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,532. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. 960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.