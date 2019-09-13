Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 240,054 shares during the quarter. Albany International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.61% of Albany International worth $43,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $82,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,196. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.