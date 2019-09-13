CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Reaches $4.13 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. CPChain has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $599,785.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, CPChain has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

