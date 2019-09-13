Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) in a report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVET. Raymond James dropped their price target on Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on Covetrus and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of CVET opened at $14.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Erin Powers Brennan acquired 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,091.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,529,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

