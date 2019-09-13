COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. COVESTRO AG/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. COVESTRO AG/S has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

