Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.56 ($59.95).

1COV has been the topic of several research reports. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting €43.12 ($50.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.81. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €73.88 ($85.91).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.