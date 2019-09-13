Counterparty (XCP) Market Cap Hits $4.67 Million

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00017327 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Zaif. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $43.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,322.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.13 or 0.02878463 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00910201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,432 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.