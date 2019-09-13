Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

CPRT stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.80. 707,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Copart has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $83.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 179,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $13,377,022.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 95.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 116,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

