Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cooper-Standard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of CPS opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $133.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $764.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Song Min Lee bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $99,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,403.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 165.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 15.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.