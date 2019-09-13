Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) & MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Head-To-Head Analysis

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MediciNova alerts:

This table compares MediciNova and Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova N/A N/A -$14.67 million ($0.36) -24.50 Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$59.92 million ($5.00) -1.59

MediciNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of MediciNova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.95, meaning that its share price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MediciNova and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

MediciNova presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.43%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 129.85%. Given MediciNova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediciNova is more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares MediciNova and Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -21.12% -20.07% Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A -80.08% -61.93%

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective ß2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors. It is also developing CPI-0209, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Epigenetix, Inc. and changed its name to Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2008. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.