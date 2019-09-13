Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after buying an additional 79,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,474,000 after buying an additional 398,820 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

ED traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. 1,695,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

