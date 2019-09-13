ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after buying an additional 659,942 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 74,680 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $14,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 260,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

