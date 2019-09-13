Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Conn’s reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $401.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conn’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 304,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,011. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

