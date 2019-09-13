Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.76

Shares of Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and traded as high as $38.30. Connect Group shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 34,230 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.02. The company has a market cap of $94.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.21.

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

