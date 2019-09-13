Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.19. Concord Medical Services has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

