Compass Point Upgrades Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Federal National Mortgage Association and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.26. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal National Mortgage Association will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

