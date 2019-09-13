Compass Point Upgrades Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Federal National Mortgage Association and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.26. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.02.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.
