Comparing Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and INmune Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $230,000.00 391.10 -$27.81 million ($3.68) -0.93 INmune Bio N/A N/A -$12.44 million N/A N/A

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genocea Biosciences and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 INmune Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 830.23%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 97.90%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -264.61% -83.07% INmune Bio N/A N/A N/A

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

