CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Boosted by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $29,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. 20,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

