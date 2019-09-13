Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.62

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.62 and traded as high as $82.24. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $82.14, with a volume of 3,497,608 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$79.97 and its 200-day moving average is A$76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

In other news, insider Matthew Comyn 16,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.