Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,340,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Comcast were worth $98,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $8,070,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. 3,408,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,433,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

