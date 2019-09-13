Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,265,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 1,504,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 971.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 287.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

CLBK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 14,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.45. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $16.99.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 19.53%.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

