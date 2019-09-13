Collection House (ASX:CLH) Stock Price Up 2%

Collection House Limited (ASX:CLH) rose 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.28 ($0.91) and last traded at A$1.28 ($0.91), approximately 374,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 153,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.26 ($0.89).

The company has a market cap of $178.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.27.

About Collection House (ASX:CLH)

Collection House Limited provides debt collection and receivables management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Collection Services and Purchased Debt Ledgers segments. It offers debt collections services to clients in the Australasian financial services, insurance, public utility, credit, and government enterprise markets; and debt purchasing services for banking, finance, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

