Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

CDM opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.86) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.13. The company has a market cap of $305.90 million and a PE ratio of 72.83. Codemasters Group has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 256 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

