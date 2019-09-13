Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 385.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.97).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

CINE stock traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.98. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

