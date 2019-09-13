CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.73

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.73 and traded as high as $19.58. CI Financial shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 134,875 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$530.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 155,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.10 per share, with a total value of C$2,808,747.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 392,327 shares in the company, valued at C$7,100,177.12.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

